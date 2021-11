888 Holdings has received antitrust and gaming regulatory approvals for its proposed acquisition of William Hill’s non-US business, with former 888 senior vice president of B2C, Guy Cohen, appointed to lead the integration process as SVP, director of integration.

Cohen will work closely with his counterparts at William Hill to develop and execute an integration plan and will report to 888 chief executive Itai Pazner.

The company said Tuesday that it is making good progress on integration [...]