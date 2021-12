Golden Nugget parent company Fertitta Entertainment and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) FAST Acquisition Corp have mutually terminated their proposed merger.

The merger agreement was originally entered into on 1 February, and amended on 30 June to include 42 non-gaming related business assets, increasing the enterprise value of the deal to $8.6bn.

The two parties have now simultaneously terminated the deal after a settlement was reached regarding a disagreement over the termination date in the merger agreement.

“I [...]