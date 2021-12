New York-listed Inspired Entertainment is selling its Italian Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) business to Cristaltec, a developer of VLT, AWP and online casino games.

Cristaltec is acquiring Inspired's VLT estate and managed services contracts in Italy, with the transaction enabling Inspired to transition to a platform and games provider with responsibility for the maintenance, support and updates of the Italian VLT platform and infrastructure, as well as game content.

"We are thrilled to work with Cristaltec [...]