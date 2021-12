Shares in social gaming operator SciPlay fell by more than 18 per cent in after-hours trading in New York Wednesday after Scientific Games withdrew its offer to acquire the remaining shares in the business.

Scientific Games had proposed to acquire the remaining 19 per cent equity interest in SciPlay which it does not already own in an all-stock transaction that would have seen SciPlay shareholders, excluding SG and its subsidiaries, receive 0.25 shares in SG for [...]