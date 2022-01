Sportech has agreed to sell its lottery systems supply contract with the Dominican Republic’s Loteria Electrónica Internacional Dominicana (Leidsa) to Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired will acquire Sportech’s entire interest in the lottery supply contract in a deal worth up to $14.5m, comprising $12.5m in cash on completion and a further $2m payable in royalty-based cash revenue from the licensing of digital assets to Inspired.

During the 2020 fiscal year, the Leidsa contract generated profits before taxation and extraordinary [...]