Sydney-listed lottery provider Jumbo Interactive has expanded its presence in the UK lottery market through an agreement to acquire external lottery manager StarVale in a potential AUD$40.6m (approx. £21.5m) deal.

The acquisition aligns with Jumbo’s strategy to build scale in its Managed Services and Software-as-aService (SaaS) business segments, with Lancaster-based StarVale described as a leading UK external lottery manager (ELM) and digital payments company.

Jumbo will conditionally acquire StarVale for $32.1m, and between $7.5m and $8.5m in [...]