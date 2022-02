A group of unknown Playtech shareholders look set to scupper Aristocrat’s bid to acquire the London-listed gaming supplier and operator.

Playtech shareholders are due to vote on the Aristocrat bid today (Feb. 2), with both companies pre-emptively announcing that they do not expect the proposal to pass.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Playtech said that it does not expect to secure the 75 per cent shareholder approval needed to progress the transaction, although it added that the [...]