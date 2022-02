New York-listed casino operator Century Casinos has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Nugget Casino Resort in Reno for $195m.

The deal will see Century Casinos acquire 50 per cent of Smooth Bourbon (PropCo) for $95m and 100 per cent of Nugget Sparks (OpCo) for $100m from Marnell Gaming.

PropCo owns the land and building underlying the Nugget and will enter into a lease of the property to OpCo for an annual rent of $15m. Century Casino [...]