iGaming supplier Greentube has acquired Italy's Admiral Sport from parent company Novomatic.

Admiral Sport has been operated by Novomatic Italia since 2012, providing Italian players with the AdmiralYes online betting and gaming site, as well as a retail network of more than 100 sports betting locations across the country.

AdmiralYes will be the second B2C brand operated by Greentube in Italy alongside the StarVegas site launched in 2012.

The acquisition follows Greentube's recent acquisition of Italian games developer [...]