New York-listed casino operator Boyd Gaming has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pala Interactive from the Pala Band of Mission Indians for $170m.

The acquisition will advance Boyd’s iGaming strategy, with Pala Interactive’s technology comprising a player management system, casino, poker, sports, and social casino platform, and a full suite of managed services.

Pala Interactive currently provides B2B services in eight US states and in Canada, and also operates B2C offerings in New Jersey and [...]