Stockholm-listed slots developer LL Lucky Games is expanding its operations after entering into a deal to acquire London-based games studio ReelNRG.

The acquisition will see LL Lucky Games add 46 new games to its portfolio, and secure B2B supplier licenses in Britain and Malta.

LL Lucky Games will pay for the acquisition through 2.5m newly issued shares at a price of SEK3.30 per share, equivalent to a total value of approximately SEK8.25m (€800,000).

ReelNRG was founded in 2016 [...]