Stockholm-listed betting and gaming affiliate Better Collective has strengthened its presence in the eSports sector through the acquisition of Futbin.

Better Collective has acquired Denmark-based Futbin and related domains, constituting esports media brands within esoccer (FIFA), for a total price of up to €105m.

The acquisition further diversifies Better Collective’s income streams, with Futbin generating revenue from esoccer (FIFA) via ads and subscription sales.

“Esports is maturing and attracting more and more people globally - also professional athletes,” [...]