Light & Wonder acquires Playzido

New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder (L&W) has acquired content creation platform and games provider Playzido for an undisclosed amount.

L&W said that Plazyido’s platform will accelerate the company's partnership strategy by providing a faster route to market for studios who do not own their own development platform, with those games then available for distribution via L&W’s OpenGaming aggregation platform.

This builds on L&W's (Scientific Games at the time) exclusive deal in November 2021 to distribute Playzido's games in North America and Europe, including its popular Deal or No Deal titles.

“The Playzido deal is a perfect example of an acquisition that dovetails with our global strategy, demonstrating yet again our commitment to make targeted value-enhancing investments designed to advance our cross-platform content capabilities,” said Light & Wonder iGaming chief executive Dylan Slaney.

“Playzido’s platform is one of the best in the industry and we are delighted to be able to harness that technology to help studios and operators globally to develop and distribute game content that will continue to resonate with players. Light & Wonder is the go-to partner for game development and distribution globally, delivering the perfect combination of technology, network, and services.”

Playzido chief executive Stuart Banks said the deal is testament to the drive and dedication of his team. “It is the perfect moment to become part of the Light & Wonder family, with the distribution power of OpenGaming, and their regulatory expertise, we can look to accelerate quickly by bringing on board more studios than ever before. The synergies behind the acquisition are clear and we will now turn our attention to extending our reach across markets across the world.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc. (NSQ:LNW) closed 0.97 per cent higher at $47.66 per share in New York Tuesday, with the company also announcing results for the first quarter of the year.