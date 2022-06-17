Playtech acquisition talks with TTB Partners set to continue

Playtech’s discussions with the TTB Partners investor group regarding a potential offer for the company are set to continue into July following the expiry of today’s deadline.

The investor group has a deadline of 5pm UK time today (17 June) by which to announce its firm intention to make an offer, or to announce that it will not, with that deadline now extended to 15 July at the request of Playtech.

Playtech shareholders, which include TTB affiliate Gopher Investments, voted in February to reject a 680 pence per share acquisition offer from Aristocrat leisure, prompting Playtech to reengage with the TTB investor group.

Gopher Investments is also currently in the process of completing its acquisition of Playtech’s Finalto financial trading division under a deal agreed in September 2021.

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 5.78 per cent higher at 558.50 pence per share in London Friday morning.