Canadian online betting and gaming operator NorthStar Gaming is working towards a public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The newly formed operator of the NorthStar Bets brand in Ontario has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Canadian Securities Exchange-listed mineral exploration company Baden Resources to effect a proposed reverse takeover of Baden.

The proposed transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including the negotiation of definitive documentation by June 27, the receipt of any [...]