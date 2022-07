Betclic Everest Group owner FL Entertainment has begun a new era as a publicly listed company after completing its business combination with Pegasus Entrepreneurial Acquisition Company Europe.

Following an initial agreement in May, the business combination marks one of the largest of the year by a European-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), with €608m raised in proceeds after listing expenses.

Part of the proceeds have been used to purchase SMB International’s stake in Betclic for €388.5m and [...]