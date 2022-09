Canadian lottery operator Kings Entertainment is expected to complete its business combination with Sports Venture Holdings (SVH) during the final quarter of 2022, after SVH's Bet99 brand was approved to operate in Ontario.

Approval of the Bet99.ca brand was one of the conditions for the business combination to be completed, which has now been satisfied after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) granted approval this week.

“Receipt of our license as a regulated gaming operator [...]