Sports betting supplier Kambi has agreed a deal to acquire Shape Games for up to €78.1m.

Kambi will pay an upfront consideration of €38.5m to acquire the front-end technology specialist, plus an additional earnout of up to €39.6m, subject to the future performance of the business.

The acquisition builds on an established partnership between the two companies and will see Shape Games continue to provide its services on a standalone basis to all operators, alongside a closer [...]