Shareholders of New York-listed Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC) have approved the proposed business combination with multi-national lottery operator Allwyn Entertainment.

The business combination was supported by 99.2 per cent of votes at this week's AGM and will see Allwyn Entertainment go public on the New York Stock Exchange.

At a separate extraordinary general meeting Thursday, CRHC shareholders also approved a proposal to extend the date by which CRHC must complete the initial business combination, which was [...]