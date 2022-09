Tabcorp is pivoting its Gaming Services division towards integrity services after agreeing the sale of its eBet business and securing a new monitoring licence in Tasmania.

Tabcorp has entered into an agreement to sell its eBet business to Venue Digital Technology, which is led by former Tabcorp executive Frank Makryllos, for AUD$62m in cash.

eBet (which includes the Astute and Club Line businesses) is a supplier of loyalty and tracking systems to gaming venues in Victoria and [...]