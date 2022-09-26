Aristocrat Leisure strengthens iGaming offering with Roxor acquisition

Sydney-listed gaming supplier Aristocrat Leisure is strengthening its iGaming capabilities with the acquisition of UK-based content supplier Roxor Gaming.

Roxor Gaming was founded in 2019 by former Gamesys chairman and co-founder Noel Hayden and previously served as the in-house studio and product team of the Gamesys Group, now Bally's Corp.

The acquisition gives Aristocrat a Remote Game Server (RGS) and publishing technology to accelerate the delivery of its online real-money gaming strategy, and includes Roxor’s two in-house game development studios, which provide additional online-specific technical and product development talent to the group.

Roxor’s iGaming offering is currently live in the United Kingdom and in New Jersey, USA.

“I am delighted to see this deal signed as I feel it brings together two great companies that complement each other perfectly,” said Roxor executive chairman Noel Hayden. “Roxor holds a very important place in my heart as the team and the games we have built, have delivered so much to so many over the last twenty years. I couldn’t be more excited for Roxor Gaming and the road ahead.”

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, and will be funded from existing cash, with the transaction not expected to have a material impact on earnings.

“Roxor is a great fit for Aristocrat, and this acquisition is another step forward in Aristocrat’s strategy to scale in online RMG,” said Mitchell Bowen, CEO of Online RMG at Aristocrat. “We look forward to growing together with the talented Roxor team.”

Aristocrat’s Online RMG division was established in February to accelerate the company’s growth in real-money online gaming after the failed bid to acquire London-listed iGaming supplier Playtech.

Josh Morris, general manager of Roxor Gaming, commented: “This deal has happened at the perfect time for Roxor Gaming as we look to expand and grow through new partnerships in the US and UK markets. Aristocrat has a huge heritage of global success and I feel that the combination of Roxor and Aristocrat brings a significant opportunity to build the most entertaining and widely adopted iGaming solution in the market”.

Shares in Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. (ASX:ALL) closed 0.76 per cent higher at AUD$33.13 per share in Sydney Monday.