New York-listed gaming solutions and payments provider Everi Holdings is expanding its mobile engagement capabilities through an agreement to acquire certain strategic assets of Venuetize.

The acquisition will accelerate the growth of Everi's mobile wallet and loyalty offerings with established gaming customers through an expanded array of new mobile products and integrations.

“This acquisition will, for the first time, expand Everi's addressable market beyond casino gaming and also perfectly aligns with our capital allocation strategy, which has [...]