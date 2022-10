Sydney-listed betting solutions provider BetMakers Technology Group is strengthening its offering with the acquisition ABettorEdge.

Trading as Punting Form, ABettorEdge provides sectional times and benchmarks for time-based ratings systems in horse racing using proprietary IP and artificial intelligence.

BetMakers said that the acquisition will further strengthen its position as one of the leading global providers of B2B data and technology services for horse racing.

“Sectional Times are at the forefront of any ratings system and required by any [...]