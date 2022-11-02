This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Boyd Gaming completes acquisition of Pala Interactive

2nd November 2022 9:31 am GMT
Boyd Gaming

New York-listed casino operator Boyd Gaming has completed its previously announced acquisition of iGaming technology supplier Pala Interactive.

The $170m acquisition from the Pala Band of Mission Indians will drive Boyd’s expansion in the online gaming market by giving the company a proprietary player account management system and online casino, poker, sports, and social casino platform.

“Online casino gaming is an attractive growth opportunity for our Company, and the acquisition of Pala Interactive provides us with the technology, products and expertise to create a profitable regional online casino business,” said Keith Smith, president and chief executive of Boyd Gaming.

“We look forward to working with the Pala Interactive team in executing our online casino gaming strategy, which will complement our existing land-based operations and further expand our nationwide customer base.”

Boyd's expanded iGaming offering will complement its existing partnership with FanDuel Group, in which Boyd owns a 5 per cent stake.

Shares in Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE:BYD) closed 1.14 per cent higher at $58.42 per share in New York Tuesday.

