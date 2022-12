New York-listed real estate investment trust VICI Properties has agreed a deal to take over full ownership of MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay Resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI Properties currently owns a 50.1 per cent interest in the joint venture that owns MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay Resort, and has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the remainder from Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT).

VICI will pay a cash [...]