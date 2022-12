New York-listed real estate investment trust VICI Properties has acquired the real estate assets of two Mississippi casinos owned by Foundation Gaming & Entertainment.

VICI has acquired the real estate assets of the Fitz Casino & Hotel in Tunica, and the WaterView Casino & Hotel in Vicksburg for an aggregate purchase price of $293.4m in cash.

Simultaneous with the acquisition, VICI has entered into a triple-net master lease agreement with subsidiaries of Foundation Gaming related to the [...]