New York-listed real estate investment trust VICI Properties has made its first international investment after acquiring the real estate assets of four casinos owned by PURE Canadian Gaming Corp.

VICI has paid CAD$271.9m to acquire the real estate assets of PURE Casino Edmonton, PURE Casino Yellowhead, PURE Casino Calgary and PURE Casino Lethbridge, all of which are based in the Canadian province of Alberta.

Simultaneous with the acquisition, VICI has entered into a triple-net master lease agreement [...]