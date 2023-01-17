This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Greentube acquires majority stake in Alteatec

17th January 2023 9:59 am GMT
Novomatic-owned iGaming supplier Greentube has acquired a majority stake in Malta-based iGaming management system and platform provider Alteatec.

The deal bolsters Greentube’s B2B portfolio with Alteatec’s Olympus One platform, which includes live dealer streaming and voiceover technology, as well as gamification tools such as Bonus Engines and Duel Tournaments.

The company said that combining Alteatec’s technology with Novo Unity, the electronic table games technology of Novomatic, will enable Greentube to provide 360-degree solutions, both offline and online.

“I am delighted to start 2023 in such momentous fashion,” said Greentube CEO Thomas Graf. “Alteatec is a market-leader in iGaming technology and being able to utilise its talented and experienced team is going to be game changing for Greentube going forward.”

As part of the acquisition, Graf and Greentube chief operating officer Georg Gubo will become co-managing directors of Alteatec, alongside current managing director Christian Sael.

“It’s incredibly satisfying watching the business grow, especially when we’re bringing in some of the best talent from around the world via this acquisition,” said Gubo. “Alteatec’s technology will rapidly increase our overall output, taking us to the next level.”

Sael added: “Greentube is a company that needs no introduction, so to become part of that storied brand truly is an honour. We’re all incredibly excited about this partnership and we can’t wait to get to work, delivering all the services we’re recognised for in order to help the company grow.”

Established in Austria in 2001, Alteatec has offices in Germany, Serbia, Romania and Malta, as well as in India and the United States.

The deal follows Greentube’s recent investment in US-based games developers Flamingocatz and Present Creative.

