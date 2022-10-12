Greentube enhances US presence with Present Creative acquisition

Novomatic-owned iGaming supplier Greentube is furthering its North American growth strategy with the acquisition of San Francisco-based games developer Present Creative.

The acquisition will bolster Greentube’s presence in the United States and provide a local team focused on game design and sales in the region.

Founded in 2001, Present Creative is a development studio which has created content for the likes of EA, PopCap, PlayFirst, Zynga, Microsoft and Playdom. Its iLottery games have recently been approved for launch with the Michigan Lottery.

“We are thrilled to announce this acquisition as Present Creative is a very good fit for us,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer. “They have strong experience of developing exciting games and know the intricacies of the North American market well, enabling us to add even more local flavour to our games.

“The US is a market of great importance to us, and we have bold plans to become a leading supplier in the region. This acquisition will propel that expansion.”

Present Creative CEO and co-founder Ben Sutherland said: “We are excited to now be part of the Greentube family and this acquisition will allow us to speed up our development processes and take our content to new heights.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Present Creative and we look forward to working closely with Greentube to bring exciting new content to local players through their impressive operator network.”

The value of the transaction has not been disclosed.