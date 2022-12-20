Greentube establishes North American JV with Flamingocatz

Greentube, the digital gaming division of Novomatic, has entered into a joint venture to develop and deliver slot titles for operators in North America and beyond.

The company holds a 40 per cent stake in newly established games developer Flamingocatz and expects to release its first titles in North America in 2023, followed by further launches in markets where Greentube is active.

Greentube expects the partnership to significantly improve its value proposition in the United States and Canada, where the company has invested heavily in the last year to introduce localized and relevant content to become a leading supplier to the iGaming industry.

“We remain committed to growing our presence in North America and through this joint venture with Flamingocatz, we will further strengthen our capabilities, working with a talented and very experienced team who sits on a lot of local knowledge,” said Michael Bauer (pictured), CFO and chief games officer at Greentube. “Having a laser focus on what local players desire is paramount to us and this partnership will help us execute our growth strategy in the US and Canada.”

Job Spiero, co-founder at Flamingocatz, commented: “We are very excited to work on this new studio together with Greentube and we could not have hoped for a better partner to go into the Americas. With Greentube's vast experience in distribution, placement, and marketing of games and Flamingocatz's ‘outside of the box’ way of creating games, we have very high hopes for this partnership.”

The JV with Flamingocatz follows Greentube’s recent acquisition of US development studio Present Creative.