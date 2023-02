Gaming supplier and affiliate Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has completed the acquisition of AskGamblers from Catena Media.

GiG has acquired Catena Media’s two wholly-owned subsidiaries in Malta and Serbia that operate the AskGamblers brand and two associated online casino brands, JohnSlots and NewCasinos, for a total of €45m.

GiG has paid the first tranche payment of €22.3m to Catena Media, with a further €10m due on 31 January 2024, and the remaining €15m on 31 January 2025.

“We [...]