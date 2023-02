New York-listed MGM Resorts International has completed the sale of Gold Strike Tunica in Mississippi to a subsidiary of Oklahoma’s Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the United States.

CNE Gaming has paid $450m in cash to acquire the Mississippi-based casino operations, following an initial agreement last June.

“Gold Strike is an iconic property in Mississippi, and the employees there represent southern hospitality at its finest,” said MGM Resorts CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle. “I [...]