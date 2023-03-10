This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Affinity Interactive agrees sale of Rail City Casino in Nevada

10th March 2023 9:09 am GMT
US betting and gaming operator Affinity Interactive has entered into an agreement to sell Rail City Casino in Nevada for an undisclosed amount.

The Western Nevada-based casino will be acquired by affiliates of Truckee Gaming, with the transaction expected to close before the end of 2023, subject to regulatory approval and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Affinity Interactive said the sale will allow the company to invest in other opportunities that align with its core business and growth strategy.

The company’s portfolio of brands includes the Daily Racing Form and DRF Bets, which launched its first retail and mobile sportsbook in the United States in Iowa last year.

“As part of the Affinity Interactive family, we expanded our offerings and capabilities, allowing us to continuously enhance the Rail City experience for our valued customers and gaming enthusiasts,” said Affinity Interactive CEO Andrei Scrivens,.

Based in Reno, Truckee Gaming owns and operates Gold Ranch Casino & RV Resort in Verdi, Gold Ranch Casino in Dayton, Club Fortune Casino in Henderson, and three Pioneer Crossing Casinos located in Dayton, Fernley, and Yerington.

