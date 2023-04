Kings Entertainment Group has agreed to terminate its proposed business combination with Sports Venture Holdings (SVH), the parent company of Canadian betting and gaming operator Bet99.

Kings had agreed a deal to acquire SVH and its Bet99 brand in May of last year, and had secured approval from its shareholders and the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) to complete the deal.

Last month however, the company revealed that despite months of consistent effort, SVH had advised the company [...]