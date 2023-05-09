This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

GeoComply adds compliance and licensing expertise with OneComply acquisition

9th May 2023 10:19 am GMT
Geolocation and risk solutions provider GeoComply is expanding its offering after acquiring Vancouver-based compliance and licensing management platform OneComply for an undisclosed amount.

GeoComply said that the deal would enable the company to offer operators, suppliers and other licensed participants, a centralized licensing solution to help them streamline their compliance processes and reduce the risk of non-compliance.

“From our first interactions with OneComply, we have been excited about the opportunity to welcome them into the GeoComply family, and it gives me great pleasure to have completed that process,” said GeoComply co-founder and CEO Anna Sainsbury. “Licensing organizations and key individuals is necessary but can be a painful process for any entity working in regulated industries such as gaming or fintech.

“As an existing OneComply customer, we know just how much OneComply eases that pain, not just for us but also for the regulators administering the process.

“Adding their licensing platform and expertise to our portfolio of solutions will materially and cost-effectively help our existing and new customers in the gaming and other regulated industries achieve and maintain a new gold standard in compliance and risk services. Together, we will have unparalleled capabilities to support the mission-critical compliance needs of the gaming industry, including AML, KYC, licensing, geolocation, sanctions compliance, and fraud prevention technology,” added Sainsbury.

OneComply co-founder and CEO Cameron Conn commented: “As fellow Vancouver-based entrepreneurs, GeoComply has always been an inspiration. Our co-founder Aaron [Gould] and I are super excited about continuing our journey as part of the broader GeoComply team.

“I am sure that together we will amplify and enhance our world-class compliance and licensing solutions for regulated industries around the globe.”

