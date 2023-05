Aristocrat Leisure has agreed a deal to acquire New York-listed gaming and lottery supplier NeoGames.

Aristocrat will acquire 100 per cent of NeoGames at a price of $29.50 per share, representing a premium of 104 per cent on the volume weighted average price of NeoGames’ shares in the three month period to May 12.

This values NeoGames’ fully diluted equity at approximately US$1.0 billion and implies an enterprise value of $1.2 billion.

“I am tremendously proud of our [...]