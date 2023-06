London-listed Entain has completed the acquisition of Tiidal Gaming’s eSports betting solution Sportsflare for CAD$13.25 million.

Entain had entered into an agreement in March to acquire all of the shares in Sportsflare, which develops bet types for eSports betting.

The funds from the sale will be retained by Tiidal Gaming in a holding account for 180 days. During this time, Tiidal can access the funds to satisfy any working capital adjustment or claims brought by Entain, and [...]