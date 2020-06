Toronto-listed fantasy sports provider Global Daily Fantasy Sports (GDFS) has completed its acquisition of live casino provider Playgon Interactive.

Having entered into a definitive agreement in December, GDFS has now acquired full ownership of the business in an all-share transaction valued at approximately CAD$9.5m, with Playgon founder and chief executive Guido Ganschow joining the board of directors of GDFS.

“The live dealer casino space has turned into a multi-billion dollar vertical within the online casino business [...]