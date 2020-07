New York-listed casino resort operator Las Vegas Sands has reported a 97 per cent fall in net revenue to $98m for the second quarter of 2020, with casino revenue amounting to just $10m.

The government mandated casino closures to limit the spread of COVID-19 led to a 98 per cent year-on-year fall in Macao revenue to $47m, while revenue from Marina Bay Sands in Singapore fell by 97 per cent to $23m.

Las Vegas properties contributed [...]