Iowa’s regulated sports betting market recorded total wagers of $22.9m in July as major sports returned to action during the month.

With the state’s land-based casinos reopening in June following their temporary closure due to COVID-19, total wagers increased by 80 per cent compared to the previous month’s $12.7m total, with online sports betting contributing $17.8m and retail sports betting $5.1m.

Iowa Sports Betting: July 2020 (US$)

Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino maintained its market leadership position [...]