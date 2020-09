West Virginia’s nascent iGaming market collected total wagers of $39.6m in August, with just two operators live by the end of the month.

The bulk of August's total was generated by DraftKings, which became the first operator to launch an online casino in the state through its partnership with Penn National Gaming's Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races.

Charles Town generated iGaming wagers of $37.8m for the four-week period ended 29 August, with The Greenbrier contributing a [...]