Canadian provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec has recorded a 51 per cent fall in revenue to CAD$687.4m for the first half period ended 28 September, as significant growth online failed to offset the impact of COVID-19 on retail sales.

The pandemic led to the suspension of nearly all of the lottery’s business activities from mid-March, leading to year-on-year declines across the lottery, casino and gaming establishment sectors.

First half 2020/21 Revenue Comparison (CAD$)

Revenue from lottery declined by 25 [...]