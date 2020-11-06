Acroud posts 31% drop in revenue in Q3

This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.
Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Acroud (formerly New Gaming Europe) has reported a 31 per cent fall in revenue to €2.4m for the third quarter of 2020.
Acroud described the period as a challenging quarter as the previous sharp increase in poker and casino traffic in the first half of the year fell back to pre-Covid levels, while sports betting’s recovery proceeded a “little more slowly” than expected.
The company also adjusted its product offering to ensure compatibility with [...]
