Acroud posts 31% drop in revenue in Q3

Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Acroud (formerly New Gaming Europe) has reported a 31 per cent fall in revenue to €2.4m for the third quarter of 2020.

Acroud described the period as a challenging quarter as the previous sharp increase in poker and casino traffic in the first half of the year fell back to pre-Covid levels, while sports betting’s recovery proceeded a “little more slowly” than expected.

The company also adjusted its product offering to ensure compatibility with [...]