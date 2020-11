Frankfurt-listed iGaming operator bet-at-home.com expects a €20m fall in gross betting and gaming revenue next year as a result of the new regulations in Germany.

bet-at-home.com secured German licence approval last week, allowing the company to offer online slots, poker and sports betting to players in Germany.

The authorisation is subject to regulation under the new State Treaty on Gambling, which comes into force on July 1st, and the transitional regime which has applied from mid-October. The [...]