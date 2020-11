London-listed gaming operator Flutter Entertainment grew third quarter revenue by 30 per cent to £1.33bn as it benefited from a 41 per cent increase in average daily customers during the period.

The company recorded a strong performance across all divisions except for Paddy Power Retail, which saw revenue fall by 2 per cent year-on-year to £74.0m as revenue growth of 15 per cent in UK retail was offset by a 21 per cent decline in Ireland.

Paddy [...]