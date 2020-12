Iowa’s regulated sports betting market hit another record high in November as total handle reached $87.2m.

The state’s 18 operational sportsbooks saw handle climb by 6 per cent compared to the previous monthly record set in October, with a 10 per cent month-on-month increase in online sports betting handle to $62.4m offsetting a marginal decline in retail wagers to $24.8m.

Total payouts during the month rose 9 per cent sequentially to $79.0m, comprised of retail payouts of [...]