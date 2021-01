London-listed betting and gaming operator William Hill has reported a 16 per cent fall in group net revenue to £1.32bn for the full 2020 year, despite recording growth during the final quarter of the year.

Net revenue in the fourth quarter rose 9 per cent year-on-year, as sportsbook net revenue increased by 20 per cent, driven by enhanced products and geographical expansion, as well as favourable sporting results.

For the full year period, net revenue was down [...]