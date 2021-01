London-listed online gaming operator 888 Holdings said Thursday that it expects full year revenue and adjusted EBITDA for 2020 to come in “moderately” ahead of expectations.

888 benefited from a strong performance at the end of the year, with both revenue and active customer numbers hitting new record highs in December.

The operator explained that the strong trading was a result of increased new customer acquisition that began at the end of 2019 and continued throughout 2020. [...]