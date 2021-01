Tennessee’s newly regulated online sports betting market has seen licensed operators collect $180.9m in gross wagers in December.

Total wagers were up 38 per cent compared to November’s $131.4m, the first full month of sports betting in the state.

Payouts to players amounted to $167.0m during the month, with $3.1m generated in privilege taxes, an increase of 29 per cent month-on-month.

Tennessee Sports Betting: (US$)

Tennessee became the first state to roll out an online-only sports betting program in [...]