Rhode Island’s sports betting market posted a new record high in January 2021 as total wagers reached $39.8m.

The state’s two licensed sports betting operators saw total wagers increase by 48 per cent compared to the same month last year, and by 75 per cent month-on-month.

Rhode Island Sports Betting: FY 2021 (US$)

Retail sports betting handle from Twin River fell by 11 per cent versus a year ago to $13.1m, partially offset by an 8 per cent [...]